Dr. Joel Bradley, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joel Bradley, MD

Dr. Joel Bradley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Bradley works at Premier Surgical Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bradley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Surgical Fort Sanders Regional
    1819 Clinch Ave Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-3695
  2. 2
    Premier Surgery Center
    6408 Papermill Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 306-5755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 11, 2017
    I had surgery Oct 2017, for a femoral hernia, I didn't have any problems I went back to work early. I would tell anyone that he is Professional ,easy to talk to. And he really listens to any concerns you may have. Will go back to him if it's ever necessary.
    Billie in Seymour, TN — Oct 11, 2017
    About Dr. Joel Bradley, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194854323
    Education & Certifications

    • Carolinas Medical Center
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    • University of Memphis
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bradley works at Premier Surgical Associates in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Bradley’s profile.

    Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

