Dr. Joel Brenner, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Brenner's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-6746Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brenner has been my son's cardiologist since he was 2 1/2 months old and he is now 16. If not for Dr. Brenner and his associates there is a chance my son would not have made it to his second birthday much less his 16th.
About Dr. Joel Brenner, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1477511533
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brenner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brenner has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenner.
