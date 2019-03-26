Dr. Joel Brook, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Brook, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joel Brook, DPM
Dr. Joel Brook, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Of Cleveland
Dr. Brook works at
Dr. Brook's Office Locations
-
1
Merit Drive in Dallas12221 Merit Dr Ste 280, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 853-7100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Plano Pkwy Office5068 W Plano Pkwy Ste 155, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 943-3323
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Dallas
- North Central Surgical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sierra Choice
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brook?
I love Dr Brook and his staff, they are so caring and professional! They told me what to expect up front and all went as planned. I followed his instructions and was out of the boot in five weeks. I would recommend Dr Brook and Dallas Podiatry Works to anyone. They did a beautiful job, I can't wait to wear my prettiest sandals this summer.
About Dr. Joel Brook, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1548249790
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Of Cleveland
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brook works at
Dr. Brook has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Brook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.