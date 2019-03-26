Overview of Dr. Joel Brook, DPM

Dr. Joel Brook, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Of Cleveland



Dr. Brook works at Dallas Podiatry Works in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.