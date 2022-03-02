See All General Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Joel Calafell, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joel Calafell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross Univeristy School Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Calafell works at Baptist Health Surgery | Kendall in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL and Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Baptist Health Surgery | Kendall
    8950 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Baptist Health Medical Group
    6200 Sunset Dr Ste 502, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Baptist Health Medical Group
    975 Baptist Way Ste 201, Homestead, FL 33033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 02, 2022
    Awesome appointment!
    Mar 02, 2022
    About Dr. Joel Calafell, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1790199214
    Education & Certifications

    • LeHigh Valley Hospital Network
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • Ross Univeristy School Of Med
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Calafell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calafell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calafell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calafell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Calafell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calafell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calafell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calafell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

