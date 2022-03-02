Dr. Joel Calafell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calafell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Calafell, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Calafell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross Univeristy School Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Locations
Baptist Health Surgery | Kendall8950 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group6200 Sunset Dr Ste 502, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group975 Baptist Way Ste 201, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joel Calafell, MD
- General Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790199214
Education & Certifications
- LeHigh Valley Hospital Network
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Ross Univeristy School Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calafell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calafell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Calafell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Calafell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calafell speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Calafell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calafell.
