Overview

Dr. Joel Carpenter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochelle, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Carpenter works at Family Healthcare Clinic in Rochelle, IL with other offices in Marietta, GA and Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.