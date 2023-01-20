See All Gastroenterologists in Newark, DE
Dr. Joel Chodos, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (139)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joel Chodos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Chodos works at Digestive Health Center in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sohail Bazel MD PA
    930 Old Harmony Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 455-1980
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Diarrhea
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (129)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Chodos is extremely thorough, and takes the time to discuss any issue with you. He asks questions and listens to what you have to say. It is a small practice and you never feel rushed, he is personable and genuine.
    Anthony Latina — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Joel Chodos, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972501054
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Chodos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chodos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chodos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chodos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chodos works at Digestive Health Center in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Chodos’s profile.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. Chodos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chodos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chodos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chodos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

