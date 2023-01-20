Dr. Joel Chodos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chodos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Chodos, MD
Dr. Joel Chodos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Sohail Bazel MD PA930 Old Harmony Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 455-1980Monday9:00am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Chodos is extremely thorough, and takes the time to discuss any issue with you. He asks questions and listens to what you have to say. It is a small practice and you never feel rushed, he is personable and genuine.
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Montefiore Med Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Columbia University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chodos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chodos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chodos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chodos works at
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Chodos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chodos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chodos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chodos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.