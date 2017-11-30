Dr. Joel Cooperman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Cooperman, DO
Dr. Joel Cooperman, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med.
Dr. Cooperman's Office Locations
Denver Osteopathic & Sports Medicine Center10555 E Dartmouth Ave Ste 200, Aurora, CO 80014 Directions (303) 991-4651
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We love him! 1st class and knows his stuff.
About Dr. Joel Cooperman, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1811076300
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Osteopathic Hospital
- Gandview Hospital Dayton ohio
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Glassboro state college , glassboro new jersey
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooperman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooperman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooperman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooperman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.