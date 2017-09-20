Dr. Joel De La Merced, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Merced is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel De La Merced, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joel De La Merced, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery.
Ipc Heartcare Center LLC2140 Grand Ave Ste 210, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 902-9998
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Simply the best My daughter's ped since December 2000 16.5 years
- Pediatrics
- English, Tagalog
- 1306810031
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
Dr. De La Merced has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Merced accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Merced has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Merced speaks Tagalog.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Merced. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Merced.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Merced, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Merced appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.