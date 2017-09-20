Overview of Dr. Joel De La Merced, MD

Dr. Joel De La Merced, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery.



Dr. De La Merced works at Chino Hills Pediatrics in Chino Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.