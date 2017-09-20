See All Pediatricians in Chino Hills, CA
Dr. Joel De La Merced, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joel De La Merced, MD

Dr. Joel De La Merced, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery.

Dr. De La Merced works at Chino Hills Pediatrics in Chino Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De La Merced's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ipc Heartcare Center LLC
    2140 Grand Ave Ste 210, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 902-9998

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 20, 2017
    Simply the best My daughter's ped since December 2000 16.5 years
    Lucy in Ontario — Sep 20, 2017
    About Dr. Joel De La Merced, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306810031
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel De La Merced, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Merced is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Merced has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Merced has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Merced works at Chino Hills Pediatrics in Chino Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. De La Merced’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Merced. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Merced.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Merced, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Merced appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

