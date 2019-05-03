See All General Surgeons in Paragould, AR
Dr. Joel Epperson Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Paragould, AR
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joel Epperson Jr, MD

Dr. Joel Epperson Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paragould, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, Lawrence Memorial Hospital and Saint Bernards Medical Center.

Dr. Epperson Jr works at Dement Internal Medicine Clinic P.A. in Paragould, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Epperson Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dement Internal Medicine Clinic P.A.
    1000 W Kingshighway Ste 7, Paragould, AR 72450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 239-8427

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arkansas Methodist Medical Center
  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Bernards Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  Lipomas
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2019
    Dr Epperson and staff provided excellent service!!
    — May 03, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Joel Epperson Jr, MD
    About Dr. Joel Epperson Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194746602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Epperson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epperson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epperson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epperson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epperson Jr works at Dement Internal Medicine Clinic P.A. in Paragould, AR. View the full address on Dr. Epperson Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Epperson Jr has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epperson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Epperson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epperson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epperson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epperson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

