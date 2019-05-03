Overview of Dr. Joel Epperson Jr, MD

Dr. Joel Epperson Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paragould, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, Lawrence Memorial Hospital and Saint Bernards Medical Center.



Dr. Epperson Jr works at Dement Internal Medicine Clinic P.A. in Paragould, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.