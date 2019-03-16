Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Epstein, MD
Dr. Joel Epstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Liza D Chavez Md. Inc.3650 South St Ste 308, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 633-2204
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great care for complex end stage CHF and COPD medication and pulmonary treatment modalities& nice!
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.