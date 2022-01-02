See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rogers, AR
Dr. Joel Fankhauser, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (57)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joel Fankhauser, MD

Dr. Joel Fankhauser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rogers, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

Dr. Fankhauser works at Direct Care Clinic NW Arkansas in Rogers, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fankhauser's Office Locations

    Direct Care Clinic of Northwest Arkansas
    2103 S 54th St Ste 1, Rogers, AR 72758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 268-4504
    Direct Care Clinic of Nwa
    2104 S 54th St Ste 4, Rogers, AR 72758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 268-4504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nausea
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Treatment frequency



Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joel Fankhauser, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518181767
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Fankhauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fankhauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fankhauser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fankhauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fankhauser works at Direct Care Clinic NW Arkansas in Rogers, AR. View the full address on Dr. Fankhauser’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Fankhauser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fankhauser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fankhauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fankhauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

