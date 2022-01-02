Dr. Joel Fankhauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fankhauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Fankhauser, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Fankhauser, MD
Dr. Joel Fankhauser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rogers, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Dr. Fankhauser's Office Locations
Direct Care Clinic of Northwest Arkansas2103 S 54th St Ste 1, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 268-4504
Direct Care Clinic of Nwa2104 S 54th St Ste 4, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 268-4504
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
My youngest son was the first in our family to be a patient of Dr Fankhauser, 10 years ago. Now we all are. He clearly cares for every patient - taking as much time as is needed to be thorough and answer all questions, responding to messages outside of business hours, staying up to date on the latest research, making recommendations to specialists when needed, and providing an excellent level of care.
About Dr. Joel Fankhauser, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1518181767
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fankhauser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fankhauser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fankhauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Fankhauser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fankhauser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fankhauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fankhauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.