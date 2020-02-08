Dr. Joel Federbush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Federbush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Federbush, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Federbush, MD
Dr. Joel Federbush, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Federbush's Office Locations
Block Federbush & Associates LLC16 Arcadian Way Ste C2, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 845-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Federbush is a wonderful Doctor and he has really helped us
About Dr. Joel Federbush, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417000332
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Federbush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Federbush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Federbush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Federbush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Federbush.
