Dr. Joel Feiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Feiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Feiss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Feiss works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Central Broward8329 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 627-1617
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- America's Health Choice
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sanus Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Special Needs Plan
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feiss?
I have been a patient of 25 years. He always listen to my concerns. He tries to figure out the issue so you can get healthy again. He is and always will be my number one healthcare provider.
About Dr. Joel Feiss, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1659344893
Education & Certifications
- Shands Teaching Hosp
- James M Jackson Meml Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feiss works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.