Overview of Dr. Joel Fischer, MD

Dr. Joel Fischer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Fischer works at Somerset Urological Associates in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.