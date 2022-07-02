See All Podiatrists in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Joel Foster, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joel Foster, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (13)
Map Pin Small Lees Summit, MO
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joel Foster, DPM

Dr. Joel Foster, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital.

Dr. Foster works at Joel D. Foster, DPM in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Heel Spur and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brian Ware, DPM
Dr. Brian Ware, DPM
4.2 (13)
View Profile
Dr. John Riley, DPM
Dr. John Riley, DPM
4.3 (15)
View Profile

Dr. Foster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joel D. Foster, DPM
    6 Ne Sycamore St, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 246-4222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's East Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Foster?

    Jul 02, 2022
    Dr. Foster demonstrated expertise and compassion during my recent visit. He’s thorough in his explanations, which set my mind at ease. My internist referred me to Dr. Foster, and I strongly recommend him for anyone needing a podiatrist. His office staff are welcoming and professional. If I were to affix a numerical value to Dr. Foster and staff, I would, without hesitation, grant them 5 *****.
    — Jul 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joel Foster, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joel Foster, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Foster to family and friends

    Dr. Foster's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Foster

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joel Foster, DPM.

    About Dr. Joel Foster, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 2023 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487625364
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical Center of Independence
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Foster, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foster works at Joel D. Foster, DPM in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Dr. Foster’s profile.

    Dr. Foster has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Heel Spur and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joel Foster, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.