Dr. Joel Foster, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joel Foster, DPM
Dr. Joel Foster, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Podiatry. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital.
Dr. Foster's Office Locations
Joel D. Foster, DPM6 Ne Sycamore St, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 246-4222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foster demonstrated expertise and compassion during my recent visit. He’s thorough in his explanations, which set my mind at ease. My internist referred me to Dr. Foster, and I strongly recommend him for anyone needing a podiatrist. His office staff are welcoming and professional. If I were to affix a numerical value to Dr. Foster and staff, I would, without hesitation, grant them 5 *****.
About Dr. Joel Foster, DPM
- Podiatry

- English
- 1487625364
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center of Independence
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Heel Spur and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
