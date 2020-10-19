Dr. Joel Franck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Franck, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Franck, MD
Dr. Joel Franck, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Franck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Franck's Office Locations
-
1
Joel Ira Franck MD PLLC3001 Eastland Blvd Ste 7, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (850) 778-1547
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franck?
Incredible Neurosurgeon!
About Dr. Joel Franck, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1699772681
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Yale University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franck works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Franck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.