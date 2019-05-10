Overview of Dr. Joel Frankel, MD

Dr. Joel Frankel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Frankel works at Florida Institute of Health Ltd. Lllp in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.