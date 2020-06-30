See All Hand Surgeons in Modesto, CA
Dr. Joel Frazier, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joel Frazier, MD

Dr. Joel Frazier, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Doctors Medical Center Modesto, San Joaquin General Hospital and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Frazier works at Valley Orthopaedic Bone And Joint in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frazier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Orthopaedic Bone & Joint
    609 E Orangeburg Ave Ste 202, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Sonora
  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • San Joaquin General Hospital
  • Stanislaus Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Carpal Tunnel Release
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Tendon Repair
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neuroplasty
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Elbow Tenotomy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hand Conditions
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Disorders
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sternum Fracture
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Point Injection
Wrist Fusion
Wrist Replacement
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 30, 2020
    Dr. Frazier was terrific! We called him Obi Wan, the only doctor out of many that cared and tried to save my thumb. Straightforward and honest with me.
    Mary Kate — Jun 30, 2020
    About Dr. Joel Frazier, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366448466
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Frazier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frazier works at Valley Orthopaedic Bone And Joint in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Frazier’s profile.

    Dr. Frazier has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frazier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

