Dr. Freitag has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Freitag, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Freitag, MD
Dr. Joel Freitag, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodway, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Dr. Freitag works at
Dr. Freitag's Office Locations
Central Texas Neurological Associates205 Woodhew Dr Ste 110, Woodway, TX 76712 Directions (254) 399-9291
Providence Healthcare Network6901 Medical Pkwy, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 751-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT, I WOULD LOVE FOR THE NAYSAYERS TO WORK THE FRONT DESK IN A DRS OFFICE , EVEN FOR AND HOUR AND I DO NOT THINK THE COMPLAINTS WOULD CONTINUE. DEALING WITH THE PUBLIC IS A HORRIBLE EXPERIENCE AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY ARE SSICK AND DEMAND SERVICE.JUST REMEMBER, THE FRONT DESK ARE PEOPLE TOO AND PATIENT DEMANDS ARE NEVER HELPFUL.
About Dr. Joel Freitag, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003928235
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freitag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freitag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freitag has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freitag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Freitag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freitag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freitag, there are benefits to both methods.