Overview of Dr. Joel Freitag, MD

Dr. Joel Freitag, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodway, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Freitag works at CENTRAL TEXAS NEUROLOGICAL ASSOCIATES in Woodway, TX with other offices in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.