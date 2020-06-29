See All Neurologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Joel Gedan, MD

Neurology
2.7 (7)
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joel Gedan, MD

Dr. Joel Gedan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Dr. Gedan works at Certified Medical Evaluations P.A. in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gedan's Office Locations

    Certified Medical Evaluations P.A.
    6545 France Ave S Ste 670, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 926-8887

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 29, 2020
    Had severe Carpal tunnel. Test was unpleasant but not fatal. Wanted to go back with next issue, but he was still in covid closure. Staff tainted mood of visit.
    — Jun 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joel Gedan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588671259
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gedan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gedan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gedan works at Certified Medical Evaluations P.A. in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Gedan’s profile.

    Dr. Gedan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gedan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gedan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gedan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gedan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gedan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

