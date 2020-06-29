Dr. Gedan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Gedan, MD
Dr. Joel Gedan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Certified Medical Evaluations P.A.6545 France Ave S Ste 670, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 926-8887
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had severe Carpal tunnel. Test was unpleasant but not fatal. Wanted to go back with next issue, but he was still in covid closure. Staff tainted mood of visit.
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Neurology
Dr. Gedan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gedan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gedan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gedan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gedan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gedan.
