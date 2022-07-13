Dr. Geffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Geffin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joel Geffin, MD
Dr. Joel Geffin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Geffin works at
Dr. Geffin's Office Locations
1
The Eye Care Group PC22 Old Waterbury Rd Ste 202, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 597-9100
2
The Eye Care Group PC6 Business Park Dr Ste 102, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 488-5411
3
Eye Care Groupthe1201 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 597-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Geffin and his support staff to be very conscientious, knowledgeable and friendly. The attention to detail in the care of my eyes is much appreciated!! Pre op preparation covered all bases and allowed me ample time to address any questions and concerns.
About Dr. Joel Geffin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1659341675
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
