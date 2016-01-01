Dr. Joel Goldsmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldsmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Goldsmith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joel Goldsmith, MD
Dr. Joel Goldsmith, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Goldsmith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goldsmith's Office Locations
-
1
Rutgers-rwjuh125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-5523
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldsmith?
About Dr. Joel Goldsmith, MD
- Urology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1124005020
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldsmith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldsmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goldsmith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goldsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldsmith works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldsmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldsmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.