Dr. Joel Gotvald, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.9 (189)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joel Gotvald, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Gotvald works at Austin Vascular & Vein Institute in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX and Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Venous Sclerotherapy and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Varicose Vein & Spider Vein Specialists
    1902 W 34TH ST, Austin, TX 78703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 572-7733
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Austin Vein Specialists Cedar Park
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 300 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 580-3271
  3. 3
    Vein Treatment Center of Texas
    2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 230, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 582-2233
  4. 4
    Round Rock Vein Specialists
    171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 102, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 580-3253
  5. 5
    Austin Vein Specialists
    12319 N Mo Pac Expy Ste 250, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 582-2186

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aberrant Subclavian Artery Chevron Icon
Acute Blood Clots Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adequacy Testing for Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Adult Cardiovascular Diseases Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Angioaccess Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Anomaly Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Interruption Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic-Iliac Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arm Swelling Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissections With Lentiginosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Tortuosity Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Obliterans Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Occlusion Chevron Icon
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Artery Disorders Chevron Icon
Atheroma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis - Deafness - Diabetes - Epilepsy - Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Atherosclerotic Coronary Stenosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Basilar Artery Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Berger's Disease Chevron Icon
Blood Clot Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Blood Vessels Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Body Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Celiac Artery Stenosis from Compression by Median Arcuate Ligament of Diaphragm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Renal Failure Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Renal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Complications from Heart Procedures Chevron Icon
Complications from Vascular Devices Chevron Icon
Complications from Vascular Procedures Chevron Icon
Congenital Cardiovascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Congenital Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Cystic Adventitial Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatopathia Pigmentosa Reticularis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Difficult-to-Control Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Embolus Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
External Iliac Arteriopathy Chevron Icon
Extracranial Carotid Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Familial Venous Malformations Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Fibromuscular Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Gangrenous Disorder Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hennekam Lymphangiectasia-Lymphedema Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hereditary Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Edema Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
In-Office Stenting Chevron Icon
In-Office Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg Circulation Chevron Icon
Leg Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Swelling Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Lymphangiectasis Chevron Icon
Lymphangitis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Distichiasis Syndrome Chevron Icon
May-Thurner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Cutaneous Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Adrenal Artery Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Venous Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Polyarteritis Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Popliteal Entrapment Chevron Icon
Popliteal Pterygium Syndrome Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Infarction Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Splenic Infarct Chevron Icon
Stab Wound Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Subclavian Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syneron Polaris Radio - Frequency Laser Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thrombotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tibial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Trivex™ System Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
Varix Chevron Icon
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Vascular Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vascular Lesion Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Malposition Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Rings Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasospasm Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vein of Galen Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hum Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vessel Imaging Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Visceral Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Visceral Ischemic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 16, 2022
    Had several cosmetic procedures to remove spider veins from my legs and feet. Dr. Gotvald did a great job of making my skin clear and youthful looking again. Best of all, I expected there would be alot of pain associated with the procedures but his technique was excellent and I had very little discomfort. The worst area to treat was my ankles and feet but even that was not too bad. Suggest this doctor for anyone wanting to clear up the spider veins of their legs.
    Dr. Joel Gotvald, MD
    About Dr. Joel Gotvald, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184683013
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University|Baylor University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Joseph Hospital-The Methodist Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital-The Methodist Hospital|St. Joseph / UT Houston Hospital System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

