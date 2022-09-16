Overview

Dr. Joel Gotvald, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Gotvald works at Austin Vascular & Vein Institute in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX and Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Venous Sclerotherapy and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.