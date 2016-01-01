Dr. Joel Granick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Granick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joel Granick, MD
Dr. Joel Granick, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from KINGS COUNTY HOSPITAL SCHOOL FOR NURSE ANESTHETISTS and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.
Dr. Granick works at
Dr. Granick's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Granick?
About Dr. Joel Granick, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1700864378
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital, SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Hematology
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Part Of The University Of Pennsylvania Health System)
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Part Of The University Of Pennsylvania Health System)
- KINGS COUNTY HOSPITAL SCHOOL FOR NURSE ANESTHETISTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Granick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Granick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Granick works at
Dr. Granick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.