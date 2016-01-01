Overview of Dr. Joel Granick, MD

Dr. Joel Granick, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from KINGS COUNTY HOSPITAL SCHOOL FOR NURSE ANESTHETISTS and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.



Dr. Granick works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.