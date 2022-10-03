Overview

Dr. Joel Grubbs, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.



Dr. Grubbs works at Integris Family Care Coffeecree in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.