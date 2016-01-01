Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Hammond, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Hammond, MD
Dr. Joel Hammond, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Hammond's Office Locations
-
1
Sister of Saint Mary Saint Clare1015 Bowles Ave, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-2200
-
2
Ssm Hlth Saint Marys Hosp Saint Louis6420 Clayton Rd, Richmond Hts, MO 63117 Directions (314) 768-8000
-
3
SSM Health Medical Group1035 Bellevue Ave Ste 500, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 925-4744
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joel Hammond, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1790892552
Education & Certifications
- Ind Univ
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
