Dr. Joel Hardin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Joel Hardin, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Decatur, AL.
Dr. Hardin works at
Locations
Decatur Family Dentistry2426 Danville Rd SW Ste R, Decatur, AL 35603 Directions (256) 274-0196
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly caring loves children
About Dr. Joel Hardin, DDS
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English
- 1083793533
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardin accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardin.
