Dr. Joel Hardin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joel Hardin, MD
Dr. Joel Hardin, MD is an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University of Tennessee Center for Health Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Morton Plant Hospital and South Florida Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Hardin's Office Locations
Emory Heart & Vascular Center1365 Clifton Rd NE Bldg A, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 844-4446
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Morton Plant Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Cared for my adolescent kids when he was in Chicago. Very kind and thorough. Loved his after-visit reports and his insistence on quality.
About Dr. Joel Hardin, MD
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609855857
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
- St. Louis Childrens Hospital
- University of Tennessee Center for Health Science
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
