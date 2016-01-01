Dr. Joel Harris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Harris, DO
Overview
Dr. Joel Harris, DO is a Dermatologist in Wixom, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 49197 Wixom Tech Dr Ste B, Wixom, MI 48393 Directions (248) 973-3660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joel Harris, DO
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1053390591
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
