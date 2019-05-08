Dr. Joel Hecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Hecht, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Hecht, MD
Dr. Joel Hecht, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Hecht's Office Locations
Limited To Official University Duties On2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-5471
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
?Internationally known clinical & translational researcher in the field of gastrointestinal cancer?. One of the very best in the WORLD! He leads many of the leading research studies for drug and treatment in the field. He and his staff lead the entire UCLA team (5 physicians) in treating my stage 4T, rectal cancer. I had a very low survival rate, and I am still here! It’s because if him and his staff! He is the one you want, at the very least to see for his advise!
About Dr. Joel Hecht, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hecht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hecht accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hecht has seen patients for Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hecht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hecht.
