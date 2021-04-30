Dr. Joel Herring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Herring, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Herring, MD
Dr. Joel Herring, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Herring's Office Locations
Mississippi Retina Associates PA1200 N State St # LL10, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 981-4091
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Herring over a year now and he is great! He took the time to explain all of my issues as well as answered all of my questions. His staff could not have been more professional and friendly. I would highly recommend Dr. Herring to anyone that needs to see an Ophthalmology specialist!
About Dr. Joel Herring, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1831286699
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital|University Of Ms School Of Med
- University of Mississippi
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herring has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herring has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Herring. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herring.
