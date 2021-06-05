Overview of Dr. Joel Hirschberg, MD

Dr. Joel Hirschberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Hirschberg works at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.