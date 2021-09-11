See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Cumming, GA
Dr. Joel Hoffman, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.3 (88)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joel Hoffman, MD

Dr. Joel Hoffman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Hoffman works at Northside Hospital-forsyth in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Hospital-forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 292-3045
  2. 2
    North Atlanta Ear Nose & Throat PC
    4150 Dep Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd Ste 260, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 292-3045
  3. 3
    North Atlanta ENT and Allergy
    4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Rd, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 292-3045
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Tinnitus

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 11, 2021
    Dr. Hoffman has performed two procedures for me. The first is called, "Vivaer," and is intended to improve nasal air flow by shrinking nasal turbinates. The second procedure, called "Clarifix," reduces nasal drip (runny nose). Both procedures, performed in his Cumming office, were quick and completely painless. Both procedures were very successful. I, now, am free from constantly going for tissue and have a huge improvement in my breathing. In my experience, Dr. Hoffman and his entire staff couldn't be more professional. Additionally, they are always very friendly, respectful and helpful.
    Steve Lawrence — Sep 11, 2021
    About Dr. Joel Hoffman, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639178486
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital Of Cleveland
    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University, Bloomington
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
