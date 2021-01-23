Dr. Joel Holiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Holiner, MD
Dr. Joel Holiner, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
The Holiner Psychiatric Group7777 Forest Ln Ste C833, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-4591
- Medical City Dallas
Dr. Holiner is very good at what he does. He makes you know that he cares about your situation and is very professional. His staff is as well. I could not be happier.
About Dr. Joel Holiner, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1639174246
- UCSD
- Parkland
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry

