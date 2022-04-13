See All Dermatologists in Norman, OK
Dr. Joel Holloway, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (53)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joel Holloway, MD is a Dermatologist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Holloway works at HOLLOWAY JOEL E MD OFFICE in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joel E. Holloway M.d. Inc.
    2500 McGee Dr Ste 148, Norman, OK 73072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 321-5022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Lichen Planus
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Apr 13, 2022
    He actually drove out to my grandfather's farm and diagnosed one of our chimpanzees with this! An amazing man and I will always be grateful to him. He is a sharp and critical thinker and as other commenters have alluded to not overly warm and friendly. If you are stupid you probably won't get along with him and should go elsewhere anyway. If you are looking for warm and friendly, I don't know, get a dog?
    — Apr 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joel Holloway, MD
    About Dr. Joel Holloway, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578641684
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holloway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holloway works at HOLLOWAY JOEL E MD OFFICE in Norman, OK. View the full address on Dr. Holloway’s profile.

    Dr. Holloway has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holloway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

