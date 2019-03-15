Overview of Dr. Joel Horowitz, MD

Dr. Joel Horowitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Horowitz works at Cape Fear Valley General Surgery-Village Surgical in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.