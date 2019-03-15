Dr. Joel Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Horowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Horowitz, MD
Dr. Joel Horowitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Horowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Horowitz's Office Locations
-
1
CFV Village Surgical1841 Quiet Cv Ste 1, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horowitz?
Dr Horowitz removes my gallbladder and was amazing! So thankful for him and his staff. I feel like a new person.
About Dr. Joel Horowitz, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760479448
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Inst
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horowitz works at
Dr. Horowitz has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.