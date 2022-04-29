Dr. Joel Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Jacobson, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Jacobson, MD
Dr. Joel Jacobson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Jacobson's Office Locations
Central Coast Head & Neck Surgeons Inc.966 Cass St Ste 250, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-4000
Warrior Wellness Inc930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste A4, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 637-0760
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to Dr Jacobson for 10 years and have never been disappointed. He listens carefully and follows through.
About Dr. Joel Jacobson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346448859
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.