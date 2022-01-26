Dr. Joel Jacowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Jacowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joel Jacowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from S.U.N.Y. Downstate and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Jacowitz works at
-
1
Old Hook Medical Associates LLC452 Old Hook Rd Fl 2, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 666-3900
-
2
Hackensack University Medical Group150 Overlook Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 489-5999
-
3
Apex Medical Professional6-20 Plaza Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 797-2003
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacowitz?
Both I am my husband are happy with the care of Dr. Jacowitz, re. our heart issues.
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1922009760
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- Metro Hospital Center
- New York Hospital/ Cornell Medical Center Ny Medical College Hospitals-Metropolitan Hospital
- S.U.N.Y. Downstate
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Jacowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacowitz works at
Dr. Jacowitz has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacowitz speaks Chinese.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.