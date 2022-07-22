Overview

Dr. Joel Katz, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Katz works at Allergy & Asthma Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.