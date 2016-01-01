Dr. Joel Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Kaufman, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Kaufman, MD
Dr. Joel Kaufman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Occupational Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
General Internal Medicine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
About Dr. Joel Kaufman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1902982770
Education & Certifications
- University Wa
- Boston Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Occupational Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaufman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.