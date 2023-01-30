Dr. Joel Kertznus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kertznus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Kertznus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Kertznus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela.
Dr. Kertznus works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Medicine Associates2140 W 68th St Ste 300, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-4107
-
2
Robert F Deluca MD3133 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 822-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service. Attentive staff and extremely competent medical.
About Dr. Joel Kertznus, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487639308
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kertznus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kertznus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kertznus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kertznus has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kertznus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kertznus speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kertznus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kertznus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kertznus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kertznus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.