Overview of Dr. Joel Klena, MD

Dr. Joel Klena, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.



Dr. Klena works at Geisinger Inst Ortho/Sprts Mdcn in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.