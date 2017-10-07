Dr. Joel Klena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Klena, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Klena, MD
Dr. Joel Klena, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.
Dr. Klena's Office Locations
Geisinger Woodbine16 WOODBINE LN, Danville, PA 17821 Directions (570) 271-6700
Geisinger Institute Ortho/Sprts115 Woodbine Ln, Danville, PA 17821 Directions (570) 271-6700Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is so caring and wants to make you feel better. He is an awesome Doctor.
About Dr. Joel Klena, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klena has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Klena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klena.
