Dr. Joel Kragt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Kragt works at Metro Family Practice in Mount Prospect, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.