Dr. Joel Kramer, DO
Overview of Dr. Joel Kramer, DO
Dr. Joel Kramer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
Kramer Obgyn & Assoc.7901 Bustleton Ave Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 543-0099
Balsamo Bone and Joint Specialists821 Huntingdon Pike Ste 130, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions (215) 543-0060
Redeemer Northeast Imaging Center7390 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 543-0060
Hrh Transitional Care Unit1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 543-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient for 22 years, he hands down the best doc in any field that i have had. Makes you fee welcome every time you see him and he genuinely loves what he does. Never had any issues with staff always know their stuff! I tavel an hour to stay with him!
About Dr. Joel Kramer, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
