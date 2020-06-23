Dr. Joel Lall-Trail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lall-Trail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Lall-Trail, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joel Lall-Trail, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.
1
Virginia Ophthalmology Associates PC885 Kempsville Rd Ste 101, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 455-3580
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lall-Trail is amazing at working with young children. My daughter had her first eye exam with him at 18 months, and his quiet, calm manner put her at ease. He quickly diagnosed her eye problems and has been providing excellent ophthalmic care for her for over 2 years now. I would highly recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian
- 1821099243
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Lall-Trail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lall-Trail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lall-Trail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lall-Trail works at
Dr. Lall-Trail has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Hypotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lall-Trail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lall-Trail speaks Lithuanian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lall-Trail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lall-Trail.
