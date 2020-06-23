Overview of Dr. Joel Lall-Trail, MD

Dr. Joel Lall-Trail, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.



Dr. Lall-Trail works at Virginia Ophthalmology Associates PC in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Hypotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.