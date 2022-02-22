Overview of Dr. Joel Lamon, MD

Dr. Joel Lamon, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Lamon works at cCARE in San Diego, CA with other offices in San Marcos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Melanoma and Herpes Zoster Without Complication along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.