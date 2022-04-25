Dr. Joel Lardizabal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lardizabal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Lardizabal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Samir N. Bhatt MD Inc.1510 E Main St Ste 101, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 540-2081
Joel Lardizabal MD Inc.35 Casa St Ste 340, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 540-2081
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lardizabal has been my cardiologist for over 2 years. I called 3 weeks ago for an appointment due to a newly diagnosed health condition (rare cancer) that could adversely impact my heart. I was told someone would call back. A week later and no call, I stopped by the office with a letter to him, indicating that I had not heard back and that I needed an appointment due to the new health issue. The office staff said they would put the letter on his desk. A week later and still no call. Then, my oncologist asked me to call Dr. Lardizabal's office in order to get a new heart scan. I called and left a message to request that. A week later, and still no call.
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lardizabal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lardizabal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lardizabal has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lardizabal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lardizabal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lardizabal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lardizabal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lardizabal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.