Dr. Joel Last, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Joel Last, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Last, MD
Dr. Joel Last, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Last's Office Locations
- 1 2000 Tower Way Ste 2037, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 853-1945
2
Cove Forge Behavioral Health Center202 COVE FORGE RD, Williamsburg, PA 16693 Directions (814) 832-2131
3
Pittsburgh Family Foot Care P.c.660 Pellis Rd Ste 101, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 771-5866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The only dr who listens and addresses your issues . Great
About Dr. Joel Last, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1750325031
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Conemaugh Vly Meml Hosp
- American University of the Caribbean
- Psychiatry
