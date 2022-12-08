Dr. Joel Lattin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lattin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Lattin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Lattin, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their fellowship with Botsford General Hospital
Dr. Lattin works at
Locations
Northwest Gastroenterologists1415 S ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 439-1005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lattin has a lots of knowledge in his area of practice. I have been seeing him for 8 years and I'm glad he is my care provider. Very friendly and pleasant to discuss about my problems.
About Dr. Joel Lattin, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English, Russian
- 1437149895
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lattin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lattin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lattin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lattin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lattin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lattin speaks Russian.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Lattin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lattin.
