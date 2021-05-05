Dr. Joel Lehrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Lehrer, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Lehrer, MD
Dr. Joel Lehrer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehrer's Office Locations
- 1 1 Degraw Ave Ste B, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-2174
Northern Jersey Ear Nose and Throat44 Godwin Ave Ste 300, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 445-2900
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3000Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend it excellent care no long wait taken immediately very polite and down to earth truly a blessing
About Dr. Joel Lehrer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 67 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehrer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehrer has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Meniere's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehrer.
