Overview of Dr. Joel Lehrer, MD

Dr. Joel Lehrer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.